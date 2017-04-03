Performance of 'Women of Ararat' to b...

Performance of 'Women of Ararat' to benefit women in Armenia

Members of the Armenian community of Rhode Island are bringing a performance of the acclaimed play "Women of Ararat" to Providence on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. The performance, in tribute to the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, will take place at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 2115 Broad St., Cranston. "Women of Ararat" is a poignant play written by Boston playwright Judith Boyajian Strang-Waldau to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

