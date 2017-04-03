Partners Capital to move to Fed building

Partners Capital to move to Fed building

Partners Capital, a Boston- and London-based investment firm that works with endowments and wealthy families, said it is decamping from Rowes Wharf and moving into the Federal Reserve building downtown. Partners, with $18 billion under management, is an outsourced investment office for Milton Academy, and Oxford and Cambridge Colleges in England, among others.

