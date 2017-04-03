Partners Capital to move to Fed building
Partners Capital, a Boston- and London-based investment firm that works with endowments and wealthy families, said it is decamping from Rowes Wharf and moving into the Federal Reserve building downtown. Partners, with $18 billion under management, is an outsourced investment office for Milton Academy, and Oxford and Cambridge Colleges in England, among others.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Apr 1
|PainfulAsIt Is
|6
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 31
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 31
|DerekJ
|103
|Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 29
|Tutti bellisimo f...
|2,436
