Overpass replacement expected to snarl city traffic this summer

13 hrs ago

A portion of Commonwealth Avenue and the Boston University Bridge will be closed to private motor vehicle traffic from July 27 to Aug. 14 as the state replaces an overpass above the Massachusetts Turnpike, likely causing traffic problems on major throughways into Boston.

