Overnight road work will close ramp at I-195 and Route 24 in Fall River
FALL RIVER - The state Department of Transportation will close the Route 24 South ramp to Interstate 195 East ramp on April 27. The temporary closing begins at 8 p.m., on Thursday for overnight work involving bridge deck repairs. The ramp is scheduled to reopen to traffic at 4:30 a.m., Friday.
