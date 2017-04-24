Our Opinion: Scandal fades, but corruption fight continues
The state Probation Department patronage scandal has ended with a court concluding that engaging in political patronage is not illegal. That doesn't make it right, however, and the takeaway from this lengthy process is that patronage is less likely to be practiced going forward.
