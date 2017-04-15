Opening of new park in Boston highlights dawn of new era for Emerald Necklace
Leverett Pond comes to a point just south of Route 9, and the Emerald Necklace narrows along with it, becoming vanishingly thin as the string of parks meets the major thoroughfare that has been one of its most intractable interruptions. For years, only a small gap in the median strip beckoned walkers and bikers to traverse the traffic and continue along the Muddy River toward the Fenway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett (Jul '08)
|40 min
|Five of a kind
|636
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|1 hr
|Yep
|2
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|Outsider
|32
|Police action on Fuller street
|Sat
|Old Everettite
|1
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|Apr 14
|Poof gone
|68
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|5
|New Everett Square proposial
|Apr 10
|Pizza man
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC