Opening of new park in Boston highlig...

Opening of new park in Boston highlights dawn of new era for Emerald Necklace

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boston.com

Leverett Pond comes to a point just south of Route 9, and the Emerald Necklace narrows along with it, becoming vanishingly thin as the string of parks meets the major thoroughfare that has been one of its most intractable interruptions. For years, only a small gap in the median strip beckoned walkers and bikers to traverse the traffic and continue along the Muddy River toward the Fenway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett (Jul '08) 40 min Five of a kind 636
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... 1 hr Yep 2
GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15) 7 hr Outsider 32
Police action on Fuller street Sat Old Everettite 1
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) Apr 14 Poof gone 68
News Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate Apr 11 tomin cali 5
New Everett Square proposial Apr 10 Pizza man 13
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC