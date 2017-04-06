One year after bitter divorce, the So...

One year after bitter divorce, the South End Open Market is dead

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

Pour one out for the original: After 13 years as a fixture of summer in Boston, the South End Open Market is dead. The weekly outdoor gathering of food trucks, artisans, and farm stands on Harrison Avenue had been scheduled to move this season to a park being constructed underneath the I-93 deck by National Development, the company that built the nearby Ink Block complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... 49 min tomin cali 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 2 hr Reliable source 14
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 14 hr Oops 17
Looking for Aniyah 16 hr Looking 1
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Apr 4 kyman 5
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 7
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois Apr 1 kyman 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC