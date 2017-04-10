One killed in brazen Dorchester shooting
Gunfire in broad daylight by a McDonald's at a busy intersection in Dorchester left a 21-year-old man dead, police said. The shooter opened fire near Gallivan Boulevard and Granite Avenue about 4:15 p.m. yesterday, even as scores of drivers traveled along the busy thoroughfare.
