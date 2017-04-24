News | Worcester Man Charged With DUI in Wrong Way Crash on Rt. 146 in N. Smithfield

Rhode Island State Police have charged a Worcester man with driving under the influence and reckless driving follow a wrong way crash that injured four people on Route 146 at 3 a.m. on Saturday. The Worcester man, Aleksandro Mihali, 22, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as reckless driving.

