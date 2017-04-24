News | Worcester Man Charged With DUI...

News | Worcester Man Charged With DUI in Wrong Way Crash on Rt. 146 in N. Smithfield

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Rhode Island State Police have charged a Worcester man with driving under the influence and reckless driving follow a wrong way crash that injured four people on Route 146 at 3 a.m. on Saturday. The Worcester man, Aleksandro Mihali, 22, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as reckless driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett (Jul '08) 11 hr For the childrens... 655
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 Fri Everett Dawg 7
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Fri Me and my buddies 106
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15) Thu colleen 11
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Apr 27 Archie Bunker 38
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... Apr 26 Destination Palm ... 6
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,539 • Total comments across all topics: 280,663,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC