New Jamaica Plain apartment building with all affordable units wins approval
The Board of Appeals today approved a 44-unit apartment building on Amory Street in Jackson Square that will have some units priced low enough for people making under $35,000 a year to afford. The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corp.'s proposal will fill in a vacant lot that has been empty since it was condemned for the I-95 extension that never was, down the street from a mixed-income building the group built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
|Everett (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|Everest
|648
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|21 hr
|Sal
|5
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|31
|Police action on Fuller street
|Mon
|Unknown
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Apr 21
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|104
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 21
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC