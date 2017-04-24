New Jamaica Plain apartment building ...

New Jamaica Plain apartment building with all affordable units wins approval

11 hrs ago Read more: Universal Hub

The Board of Appeals today approved a 44-unit apartment building on Amory Street in Jackson Square that will have some units priced low enough for people making under $35,000 a year to afford. The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corp.'s proposal will fill in a vacant lot that has been empty since it was condemned for the I-95 extension that never was, down the street from a mixed-income building the group built.

