Names Alan Cumming to host Boston Conservatory anniversary gala

The Boston Conservatory at Berklee is turning 150 years old this year, and to mark the milestone, Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming will host a gala celebration at Symphony Hall on May 9. Founded by Julius Eichberg in 1867, it is billed as the oldest performing arts conservatory of its kind in the nation. Notable alumni include two-time Grammy-winning opera singer Lorraine Hunt Lieberson , TV star Katharine McPhee of the CBS drama "Scorpion," and Ebony Williams , a Roxbury native who's toured as a dancer with pop star Beyonc .

