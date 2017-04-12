Names Alan Cumming to host Boston Con...

Names Alan Cumming to host Boston Conservatory anniversary gala

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The Boston Conservatory at Berklee is turning 150 years old this year, and to mark the milestone, Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming will host a gala celebration at Symphony Hall on May 9. Founded by Julius Eichberg in 1867, it is billed as the oldest performing arts conservatory of its kind in the nation. Notable alumni include two-time Grammy-winning opera singer Lorraine Hunt Lieberson , TV star Katharine McPhee of the CBS drama "Scorpion," and Ebony Williams , a Roxbury native who's toured as a dancer with pop star Beyonc .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) 1 hr oliver peoples 56
News Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate Tue tomin cali 5
New Everett Square proposial Apr 10 Pizza man 13
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Apr 10 reailty is a crutch 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Apr 8 Archie Bunker 18
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 7 tomin cali 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Apr 7 Oops 17
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC