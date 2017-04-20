My Instagram Jake Belcher
Jake Belcher, 35, has shown his digital photo abilities as a freelance photojournalist and a portrait photographer, but has made taking pictures on film a hobby he's exploring. The Jamaica Plain resident likes to spend time wandering around Massachusetts, capturing photos of scenes and places people tend to overlook on his Instagram .
