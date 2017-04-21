Mother of mentally ill man fatally shot by Boston police demands justice
Michael Brown Sr. stood in the lobby of the Suffolk district attorney's office building Friday afternoon and embraced Hope Coleman, whose mentally ill son was fatally shot by police after an October altercation with two emergency medical technicians in the South End. Brown's son Michael Brown Jr. was shot to death by a Ferguson, Mo., police officer in 2014, sparking weeks of protests and a national debate about race and policing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|14 hr
|Horace Mann
|26
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Fri
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|104
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Fri
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Fri
|Toby
|2
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Fri
|Helping hands
|26
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|Apr 19
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|Apr 19
|AP Metro Boston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC