Mother of mentally ill man fatally shot by Boston police demands justice

Michael Brown Sr. stood in the lobby of the Suffolk district attorney's office building Friday afternoon and embraced Hope Coleman, whose mentally ill son was fatally shot by police after an October altercation with two emergency medical technicians in the South End. Brown's son Michael Brown Jr. was shot to death by a Ferguson, Mo., police officer in 2014, sparking weeks of protests and a national debate about race and policing.

