More than 9.2-million canceled stamps later, Holocaust postage project recognized in Boston
For teachers tasked with introducing the Holocaust to children, a question often heard is, "How many people is six million?" Since 2009, a charter school southwest of Boston has implemented a project to answer that question. From kindergarten to high school, students at the Foxboro Regional Charter School are working to gather 11-million canceled postage stamps from around the world - one for each victim of the Nazis' genocidal policies, including the Shoah's six-million Jewish victims.
