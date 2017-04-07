Military action by US prompts protest on Boston Common
A protest of the US bombing of a Syrian air base drew more than 100 people to Boston Common Friday evening, where they denounced the strike and cautioned against the country going to war. President Trump authorized the missile strike against the military target on Thursday, without the approval of Congress, just 48 hours after a chemical attack in Syria killed scores of civilians.
