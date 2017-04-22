Mike Ross: Outsider praise makes a ne...

Mike Ross: Outsider praise makes a neighborhood hip

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

It might also be the reaction of East Boston residents when the Institute of Contemporary Art announced its expansion across the harbor to a new gallery space called "Watershed" to be located in the neighborhood's shipyard. For newcomers unfamiliar with East Boston, the ICA's expansion is an invitation to an exciting new area of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 14 hr Horace Mann 26
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Fri Defeat Elizabeth ... 104
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Fri Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Fri Toby 2
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Fri Helping hands 26
fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees Apr 19 OHYEAHDUDE 1
Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip Apr 19 AP Metro Boston 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC