Member of MS-13 gang pleads guilty in stabbing
A 21-year-old member of MS-13's Enfermos Criminales Salvatrucha clique in Chelsea has pleaded guilty to trying to stab a rival gang member to death, officials say. Angel "Bravo" Pineda, a Honduran national who lived in Revere, pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to RICO conspiracy charges stemming from the 2014 stabbing of a member of the 18th Street gang, acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb announced.
