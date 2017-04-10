Mayor Walsh's Imagine Boston capital plan invests in moving...
Mayor Martin J. Walsh today presented his $2.08 billion proposed Fiscal Year 2018 - Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Plan , which makes critical investments in the City's infrastructure in every Boston neighborhood, guided by Boston's citywide plan, Imagine Boston 2030 . With the City's planning efforts well underway, Mayor Walsh is proposing to maximize the use of all resources available for capital investment in this year's plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police action on Fuller street
|13 hr
|Old Everettite
|1
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Untangling the web
|634
|FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Poof gone
|68
|Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|5
|New Everett Square proposial
|Apr 10
|Pizza man
|13
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 10
|reailty is a crutch
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 8
|Archie Bunker
|18
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC