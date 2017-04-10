Mayor Walsh's Imagine Boston capital plan invests in moving...

Mayor Martin J. Walsh today presented his $2.08 billion proposed Fiscal Year 2018 - Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Plan , which makes critical investments in the City's infrastructure in every Boston neighborhood, guided by Boston's citywide plan, Imagine Boston 2030 . With the City's planning efforts well underway, Mayor Walsh is proposing to maximize the use of all resources available for capital investment in this year's plan.

