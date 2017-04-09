Mayor proposes deal on Winthrop Squar...

Mayor proposes deal on Winthrop Square tower, shadows

Read more: Boston.com

Mayor Martin J. Walsh's efforts to get a skyscraper built on a city-owned property in the Financial District have been complicated by the amount of shadow the 750-foot building would cast on Boston Common and the Public Garden. So the mayor is proposing a trade-off: Allow the tower to be built on Winthrop Square, but limit future development around the downtown's few open spaces.

