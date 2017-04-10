Master plan orders up changes for Bay...

Master plan orders up changes for Bay State courts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Old courthouses - including ones in Southie and Charlestown - could be shuttered in favor of new, state-of the art facilities under a draft master capital plan released yesterday. The current court system has 97 facilities, and according to the draft plan, it would shrink to 75 courthouses statewide after a three-phase process that would take 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) 2 hr Mirror image 51
News Our View: Clarity needed in immigration debate Tue tomin cali 5
New Everett Square proposial Mon Pizza man 13
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Mon reailty is a crutch 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Apr 8 Archie Bunker 18
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 7 tomin cali 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Apr 7 Oops 17
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC