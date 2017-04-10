Master plan orders up changes for Bay State courts
Old courthouses - including ones in Southie and Charlestown - could be shuttered in favor of new, state-of the art facilities under a draft master capital plan released yesterday. The current court system has 97 facilities, and according to the draft plan, it would shrink to 75 courthouses statewide after a three-phase process that would take 20 years.
