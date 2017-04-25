MassDOT: Pay By Plate "grace period" reminder
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reminds members of the public without E-ZPass transponders who have been billed for travel on I-90, Massachusetts Turnpike, through the Pay By Plate system that they have until May 8, 2017, to take advantage of MassDOT's E-ZPass "grace period." The 'grace period' was instituted as a result of public comment during the AET Public Process and was originally an idea of the MassDOT Board of Directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|8 hr
|From Arizona with...
|34
|Everett (Jul '08)
|9 hr
|Feared not loved
|653
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|11 hr
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|12 hr
|sox4224
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
|Police action on Fuller street
|Apr 24
|Unknown
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Apr 21
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|104
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC