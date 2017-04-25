MassDOT: Pay By Plate "grace period" ...

MassDOT: Pay By Plate "grace period" reminder

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reminds members of the public without E-ZPass transponders who have been billed for travel on I-90, Massachusetts Turnpike, through the Pay By Plate system that they have until May 8, 2017, to take advantage of MassDOT's E-ZPass "grace period." The 'grace period' was instituted as a result of public comment during the AET Public Process and was originally an idea of the MassDOT Board of Directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 8 hr From Arizona with... 34
Everett (Jul '08) 9 hr Feared not loved 653
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... 11 hr Destination Palm ... 6
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 12 hr sox4224 1
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Tue Defeat Maxine Waters 3
Police action on Fuller street Apr 24 Unknown 7
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Apr 21 Defeat Elizabeth ... 104
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Suffolk County was issued at April 26 at 4:25PM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC