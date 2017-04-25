MassDOT: Pay By Plate "grace period" reminder

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reminds members of the public without E-ZPass transponders who have been billed for travel on I-90, Massachusetts Turnpike, through the Pay By Plate system that they have until May 8, 2017, to take advantage of MassDOT's E-ZPass "grace period." The 'grace period' was instituted as a result of public comment during the AET Public Process and was originally an idea of the MassDOT Board of Directors.

