Massachusetts Fallen Heroes to Host 2nd Annual Patriot Week

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes , an organization dedicated to honoring the Fallen, supporting Gold Star Families and empowering Veterans, has announced its 2nd annual Patriot Week . The 10-day series of events honoring the Fallen, Gold Star Families and local Veterans will run from May 20 - May 29, 2017.

