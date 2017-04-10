Marty Walsh's capital budget could he...

Marty Walsh's capital budget could help campaign

21 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Mayor Marty Walsh talks about the city's preparations for the snowstorm in Boston on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Staff Photo by Nancy Lane Mayor Martin J. Walsh's five-year, nearly $2.1 billion capital budget earmarks big bucks for his mayoral challenger Tito Jackson's Roxbury district in a move one City Hall watcher says appears aimed to "knock out his opposition."

