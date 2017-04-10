Marty Walsh's capital budget could help campaign

Mayor Marty Walsh talks about the city's preparations for the snowstorm in Boston on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Staff Photo by Nancy Lane Mayor Martin J. Walsh's five-year, nearly $2.1 billion capital budget earmarks big bucks for his mayoral challenger Tito Jackson's Roxbury district in a move one City Hall watcher says appears aimed to "knock out his opposition."

