Man shot at school on Bowdoin Street Thursday afternoon
A man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the College Bound Dorchester school on Bowdoin Street Thursday afternoon, according to Boston police. The man was reported shot at the Log School campus of the school at 222 Bowdoin St. at 3:10 p.m. and transported to a local hospital, according to Boston police spokesman David Estrada.
