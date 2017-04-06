Man shot at school on Bowdoin Street ...

Man shot at school on Bowdoin Street Thursday afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

A man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the College Bound Dorchester school on Bowdoin Street Thursday afternoon, according to Boston police. The man was reported shot at the Log School campus of the school at 222 Bowdoin St. at 3:10 p.m. and transported to a local hospital, according to Boston police spokesman David Estrada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... 8 hr tomin cali 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 9 hr Reliable source 14
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 21 hr Oops 17
Looking for Aniyah Fri Looking 1
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Apr 4 kyman 5
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 7
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois Apr 1 kyman 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Nobel Prize
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 280,137,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC