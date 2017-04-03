Man ordered held without bail in slaying of Lynn woman

A man was ordered held without bail on Monday as he awaits trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend late last year in Lynn, an incident that came just months before he was accused in another homicide involving an Everett artist. David M. Grossack, 47, is charged in Lynn District Court with murdering 56-year-old Kathleen Burgess, whose daughter found her decomposing body Dec. 29, 2016 at her apartment at 40 Newhall Street.

