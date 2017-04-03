Man ordered held without bail in slaying of Lynn woman
A man was ordered held without bail on Monday as he awaits trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend late last year in Lynn, an incident that came just months before he was accused in another homicide involving an Everett artist. David M. Grossack, 47, is charged in Lynn District Court with murdering 56-year-old Kathleen Burgess, whose daughter found her decomposing body Dec. 29, 2016 at her apartment at 40 Newhall Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Apr 1
|PainfulAsIt Is
|6
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 31
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 31
|DerekJ
|103
|Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 29
|Tutti bellisimo f...
|2,436
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC