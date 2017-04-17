Man charged with chomping cop trying to get him to pay his bar bill at East Boston eatery
A man who didn't want to pay his $60.46 bar bill at Taco Mex in Maverick Square last month sent a BPD officer to Mass. General after biting him in the arm, police say.
