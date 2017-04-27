Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Police to s...

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Police to shut Lansdowne Street to vehicles on Red Sox game days

13 hrs ago

Boston police will shut down Lansdowne Street near Fenway Park to vehicle traffic on Red Sox game days, after terrorist attacks around the world in which terrorists drove cars or trucks into large groups of people. "It's a safety and security issue," said Boston police spokeswoman Officer Rachel McGuire.

