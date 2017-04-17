Look, Sully - this street is in Dohchestah, not Roxbury
Ok, having lived in the MIT/Cambridgeport/Central Sq areas - the fact that Central isn't official seems bizarre. And yet, neighborhood boundaries are so amazingly important particularly in a city area like Boston that's been so ethnically/racially segregated - "don't go to Roxbury - that's where the minorities live", "man, you're Irish, don't go to the North End!" ' Neighborhoods are just a weird endless and mostly meaningless battle except when somebody takes the turf argument to heart.
