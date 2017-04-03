Live jazz quartet concert at All Sain...

Live jazz quartet concert at All Saints on April 20

Reporter Staff Noted jazz trumpet player Jason Palmer will bring his quartet to Peabody Hall at the Parish of All Saints on Ashmont Street for a performance on Thursday, April 20 at 7p.m. He'll be joined by Max Light on guitar, Jared Henderson on bass and Lee Fish on drums.

