Little Free Library' pops up Downtown

Amid the bustling crowds, the shining glass windows of the reaching high-rises, and the trendy department stores and upscale restaurants that have bloomed throughout Downtown Crossing, visitors to the area have been enjoying a bit of peace and quiet, on a very small scale. The Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, a nonprofit, has latched on to a global phenomenon and debuted along the busy streetscape a bijou spot to find a good book: a "Little Free Library."

