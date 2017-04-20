Kahlo, Pollack works will highlight MFA's - Art in Bloom'
"Art in Bloom," now in its 41st year, gives clubs the challenge of creating floral arrangements that interpret and complement some of the MFA's iconic works. Prior to the early morning assembly, countless hours have already been clocked by garden club members and museum volunteers who have been getting ready for the three-day show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|1 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|25
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|1 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|22
|fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees
|Wed
|OHYEAHDUDE
|1
|Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip
|Wed
|AP Metro Boston
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Tue
|Pop-Quiz
|20
|1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ...
|Apr 16
|Yep
|2
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 7
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC