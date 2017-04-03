Juncker's Brexit revenge should start...

Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerville

There are 1 comment on the Lowell Sun story from Yesterday, titled Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerville. In it, Lowell Sun reports that:

If Juncker is serious about breaking up the United States and turning it into a look-alike Europe, he'd be wise to start in historic places like Massachusetts rather than in Ohio and Texas. He'd be much better off launching his separatist revolution in Somerville, the key municipality in the Bermuda Triangle of sanctuary cities, which includes Boston and Cambridge.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,353

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
how about if they left the people have the say, something the eu does not like do to most all of their citizens want out of the eu.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 12 hr Reliable source 14
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Fri Oops 17
Looking for Aniyah Fri Looking 1
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Apr 4 kyman 5
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 7
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois Apr 1 kyman 3
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Mar 31 DerekJ 103
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC