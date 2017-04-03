Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerville
Lowell Sun story from Yesterday, titled Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerville.
If Juncker is serious about breaking up the United States and turning it into a look-alike Europe, he'd be wise to start in historic places like Massachusetts rather than in Ohio and Texas. He'd be much better off launching his separatist revolution in Somerville, the key municipality in the Bermuda Triangle of sanctuary cities, which includes Boston and Cambridge.
Since: Aug 11
12,353
Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
how about if they left the people have the say, something the eu does not like do to most all of their citizens want out of the eu.
