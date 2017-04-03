Judy Waters: Immigrants continue to build our future
Immigrant's Day will be celebrated Wednesday at the State House in Massachusetts. A day to celebrate immigrants, events are coordinated by the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|26 min
|Apostrophe E
|106
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Butch Cassidy
|12
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|kyman
|5
|Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|The gremlin
|145
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Apr 1
|kyman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC