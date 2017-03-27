Joseph Gurkan to perform in 'Titanic'

Joseph Gurkan to perform in 'Titanic'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Pike County Courier

Joseph Gurkan rehearses with Justin Knoepfel and Sam Evers for the spring 2015 production of "Anything Goes" at Delaware Valley High School. - Joseph Gurkan of Milford is part of this spring's production of "Titanic" at Emerson College in Boston, Mass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Sat PainfulAsIt Is 6
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Sat kyman 11
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois Sat kyman 3
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Mar 31 Ten forty 15
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Mar 31 DerekJ 103
Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach Mar 30 Boycott Palm Beach 1
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Mar 29 Tutti bellisimo f... 2,436
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC