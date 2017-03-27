Joseph Gurkan to perform in 'Titanic'
Joseph Gurkan rehearses with Justin Knoepfel and Sam Evers for the spring 2015 production of "Anything Goes" at Delaware Valley High School. - Joseph Gurkan of Milford is part of this spring's production of "Titanic" at Emerson College in Boston, Mass.
