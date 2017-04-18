JC Tetreault/Trillium Yes, a beer gar...

JC Tetreault/Trillium Yes, a beer garden is coming to the Greenway - run by Trillium

6 hrs ago

The Greenway Conservancy has tapped Massachusetts brewery Trillium to operate the open-air space, slated to open this summer. The beer garden will occupy the geographic center of the 1.5-mile park, giving drinkers views of Boston Harbor through the Rowes Wharf arch.

