Incentives offered for bus rapid transit
The Boston-based foundation is offering as much as $100,000 in grants to communities that want to adopt the transit system, which features bus-only lanes, on-board fare collection, and more comfortable stations. Cities from Mexico City to Cleveland have gone all-in on the idea to improve bus service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|Legacy redemption
|657
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Fri
|Everett Dawg
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Fri
|Me and my buddies
|106
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Quincy (Jul '15)
|Thu
|colleen
|11
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 27
|Archie Bunker
|38
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Apr 26
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC