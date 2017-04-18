If at first you don't succeed, sue, s...

If at first you don't succeed, sue, sue again: The BRA Long Wharf story

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Universal Hub

The BRA, um, BPDA, just won't take no for an answer: After losing several legal battles over its attempts to put a restaurant at the end of Long Wharf, the authority is trying yet again to convince judges to let it get what it wants. NorthEndWaterfront.com reports the BPDA has filed an appeal of a judge's decision last month that once again blocked its plan to turn the Blue Line emergency-exit kiosk into a full-service restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police action on Fuller street 15 min G dog 6
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 3 hr Archie Bunker 30
Everett (Jul '08) 16 hr EverettCitizen 641
Anyone interested in the blond prostitute walki... (Mar '13) 21 hr Mozzy 33
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Fri Defeat Elizabeth ... 104
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Fri Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 21 Toby 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC