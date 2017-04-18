If at first you don't succeed, sue, sue again: The BRA Long Wharf story
The BRA, um, BPDA, just won't take no for an answer: After losing several legal battles over its attempts to put a restaurant at the end of Long Wharf, the authority is trying yet again to convince judges to let it get what it wants. NorthEndWaterfront.com reports the BPDA has filed an appeal of a judge's decision last month that once again blocked its plan to turn the Blue Line emergency-exit kiosk into a full-service restaurant.
