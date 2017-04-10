ICA plan for East Boston lifts the wh...

ICA plan for East Boston lifts the whole city

15 hrs ago

DEVELOPMENT IN Greater Boston is proceeding almost faster than the city can keep up with, stoking worries about haphazard growth and the vulnerability of historic neighborhoods. That's why the Institute of Contemporary Art's proposal for renovating a condemned industrial space on the East Boston waterfront is so cheering.

