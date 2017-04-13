Here's what the - Mother of All Bombs' could do to Boston's North End

The "Mother of All Bombs" - the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal - that was dropped on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Thursday has an explosive yield equal to 11 tons of TNT, enough to shatter the North End or any neighborhood in Boston it was dropped on, according to an online tool that simulates the power of explosives . The tool shows damage in rings radiating out from the blast site.

