'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran likely died of cancer
Earlier in the day, Baio told New York's WABC radio about Moran's death that "if you do drugs or drink, you're going to die", but added that he didn't know if drugs or alcohol were the cause. The actor said that Moran's loss hit him hard because his wife Renee has battled cancer herself numerous times in the past.
