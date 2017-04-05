Hannibal Buress among 13 comedians added to Boston Calling bill

The organizers of the festival, taking place over Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, said Wednesday they've added 13 comics to the line-up of 45 musical acts . The Boston Calling Comedy Experience, which will include Hannibal Buress , Tig Notaro , Pete Holmes , and Eugene Mirman , will be in place of a film series that was to be curated by actress Natalie Portman .

