Hannibal Buress among 13 comedians added to Boston Calling bill
The organizers of the festival, taking place over Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, said Wednesday they've added 13 comics to the line-up of 45 musical acts . The Boston Calling Comedy Experience, which will include Hannibal Buress , Tig Notaro , Pete Holmes , and Eugene Mirman , will be in place of a film series that was to be curated by actress Natalie Portman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|5 hr
|FFFu
|120
|Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe
|11 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Tue
|kyman
|5
|Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09)
|Tue
|The gremlin
|145
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|7
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Apr 1
|kyman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC