Grieving mom on road-rage suspect's arrest: I want him to pay for what he did

17 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

A photo of Joey DeBarros who was killed in a road rage incident in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on Gallivan Boulevard on April 13. The day Ana DeBarros buried her only son after he was shot to death in an apparent road-rage incident, Boston police officers came to her home to tell her they had arrested his alleged killer: a convicted drug felon who they said had pulled out a gun in a store less than a week earlier. "All I want to say to him is, 'Why, why, why?'" she said yesterday as a candle flickered next to a photo of 21-year-old Joey DeBarros on her living room mantel.

