Gibson House Museum Recalls Early Baseball in Boston
Baseball fans have a chance to explore the game's present and revisit its past on Tuesday, May 9, when the Gibson House Museum, in conjunction with the Society for American Baseball Research and the Boston Braves Historical Association , presents "Boston Baseball's Colorful Characters." This is your chance to meet other baseball history fans while hearing about some of the local scene's most colorful players from years long past.
