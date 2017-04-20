Funny women, big guns, and divine art

Funny women, big guns, and divine art

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Boston.com

Want the Globe's top picks for what to see and do each weekend e-mailed straight to you? Sign up for the Weekender newsletter here . I was going to recommend some Earth Day activities for this weekend, but honestly, at this point, the best way we can honor the Earth is by quite literally doing nothing: We should really all just try sitting in place with the lights off and laptops closed for a solid 72 hours, preferably while not breathing too hard or consuming anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... 3 hr Toby 2
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 4 hr Helping hands 26
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 4 hr Lost in translation 24
fantasy sports payouts 2 dk & fd employees Wed OHYEAHDUDE 1
Citizen assists Child in Charles River canoe flip Wed AP Metro Boston 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Tue Pop-Quiz 20
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Apr 16 Yep 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC