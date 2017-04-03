Fund helps city students thrive in Catholic schools
Marian High School senior Januario "Jay" Carreiro is preparing to give the biggest speech of his young life; tomorrow night he will address the donors to the Catholic scholarship fund that gave him the private school education of his immigrant parents' dreams. Carreiro is a recipient of the Catholic Schools Foundation Inner-City Scholarship Fund, which last year gave 3,793 children a chance to attend parochial schools in the Boston area that they couldn't otherwise afford.
