Fund helps city students thrive in Ca...

Fund helps city students thrive in Catholic schools

12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Marian High School senior Januario "Jay" Carreiro is preparing to give the biggest speech of his young life; tomorrow night he will address the donors to the Catholic scholarship fund that gave him the private school education of his immigrant parents' dreams. Carreiro is a recipient of the Catholic Schools Foundation Inner-City Scholarship Fund, which last year gave 3,793 children a chance to attend parochial schools in the Boston area that they couldn't otherwise afford.

