Four stabbed in East Boston

Four stabbed in East Boston

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Three of the victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, said Boston Emergency Medical Services Lieutenant Robert Barnes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 4 hr Archie Bunker 38
Everett (Jul '08) Wed Feared not loved 653
Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte... Wed Destination Palm ... 6
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Tue Defeat Maxine Waters 3
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Apr 21 Defeat Elizabeth ... 104
News 1,500 immigrants and allies advocate for their ... Apr 21 Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 21 Toby 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Suffolk County was issued at April 27 at 3:59PM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC