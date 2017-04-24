Flour Bakery + Cafe's newest Boston location opens today
James Beard Award winner Joanne Chang's Boston bakery empire continues to rise. Flour Bakery + Cafe 's newest location-and second in the Back Bay-opened on Dalton Street Monday.
