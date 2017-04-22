Five held in Belgian anti-terror probe

It is not certain whether the attack, in which a police officer was shot dead and two seriously injured, was terror-related, but French President Francois Hollande described the Champs-Elysees shooting was "terrorist in nature". Belgian police have detained five people for questioning in a terrorism case unrelated to the latest one in Paris , the Brussels bombings or the 2015 massacre in the French capital, prosecutors said on Friday.

