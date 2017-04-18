Fitzgerald: In life, he chose the wrong team
When news of Aaron Hernandez's suicide broke across this city's airwaves yesterday at dawn, the feeling it evoked here was one of being absolutely stunned, like hearing 27 years earlier that Charles Stuart had jumped from the Tobin Bridge, plummeting to his death in the Mystic River. Just when you thought a story couldn't get any uglier, that its capacity to shock you had finally been exhausted, you find yourself ambushed by a horror you never saw coming.
