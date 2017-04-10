Firefighters rescue man in HP blaze

DOG'S BEST FRIEND: Off-duty firefighter Garrett Breton and Rocco, the German shepherd he rescued yesterday from a second burning home on Lexington Avenue. Firefighters crawled through a cloud of dense smoke to rescue a Boston man as his home burned around them on a day that saw fires breaking out across the city leave four people injured and nearly two dozen others homeless, officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.