Firefighters rescue man in HP blaze
DOG'S BEST FRIEND: Off-duty firefighter Garrett Breton and Rocco, the German shepherd he rescued yesterday from a second burning home on Lexington Avenue. Firefighters crawled through a cloud of dense smoke to rescue a Boston man as his home burned around them on a day that saw fires breaking out across the city leave four people injured and nearly two dozen others homeless, officials say.
